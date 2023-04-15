She Made A Video Talking About How She Walked Out Of A Date She Went On And The Guy Found It, Then Created A Reply To Her

Finding love is hard. And unfortunately for these two TikTokers in New York, they didn’t find it with each other.

TikTok user Dafna (@dafna_diamant) posted a video talking about a date she went on with a guy she met on a dating app.

Apparently, she didn’t think it was going well, so she got up, paid the bill, and walked out of the date entirely.

The guy she went on the date with, Zakir (@zockr), encountered her video on TikTok and responded in defense of himself.

So in Dafna’s video, she explained that they went to dinner at a restaurant, and things were going well so far. Then, the waitress came over to take their orders.

Dafna ordered the branzino and Zakir ordered a burger. The waitress asked Zakir how he liked his burger cooked and if he wanted any cheese on it. Here’s where the date went south for Dafna.

Zakir asked the server if it cost extra to have cheese on his burger. The server informed him it was three dollars extra, so Zakir declined.

Dafna was baffled by his response, thinking that he had made a big deal over some cheese. And as they were eating, Zakir said, “Oh my god, you have to pay extra for everything these days.”

That comment was the last straw for Dafna. Seeing that they were in New York, it was a given that things would be pricier.

