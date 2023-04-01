She Spent Good Money On A Meet-And-Greet With Her Favorite Celebrity, And Now Her Brother’s Girlfriend Is Trying To Get Invited Along Even Though She Has No Interest In Sharing With Her

Have you ever been to a celebrity meet-and-greet or fan convention where you got to snap a pic with your favorite star?

It’s a very special moment that some people spend hundreds of dollars on. Can you imagine having to share that moment with someone?

One woman is unsure of what to do after discovering that her brother’s girlfriend wants to get in on a special meet and greet opportunity when she paid for it on her own.

She will be attending an upcoming Comic Con in her city. For those who don’t know what Comic Con is, it’s a fan convention that typically focuses on comic book culture. Fans often attend to meet different celebrities or creators, watch panels, and socialize with other fans.

She bought a meet-and-greet photo op with one of the celebrities that will be at the convention. She spent quite a lot of money on it.

The photo op allows up to three extra people to get in the photo, and although she’s attending Comic Con with a few family members, she would like to be in it by herself.

“My dad said my brother’s girlfriend is hinting at wanting to meet the person I’m meeting, hoping that I’d let her be in my picture or something,” she said.

She told her family members about buying their own photo op packages, but her brother’s girlfriend said they were too expensive. Now, they’re sold out.

“I don’t want to be rude or make the event awkward, but I don’t want her to be in my meet and greet picture,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.