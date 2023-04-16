She’s Dishing On Which Interior Design Trends End Up Being Bad Feng Shui For Your Home

Decorating your own house and turning it into the place of your dreams is one of the perks of being a homeowner. You can tailor every room to your specific tastes.

But did you know that you may be making some feng shui mistakes with some of your home decor? Certain items can give your living space some bad vibes.

While your decorated rooms may look pleasing to the eye, they might also have you feeling a little off. So if something in your house does not seem quite right, it may be because of some bad feng shui.

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that claims to use energy forces to achieve harmony and balance between individuals and their environment. It involves the placement of objects, the arrangement of buildings, and how you organize your space.

Knowing which features to avoid will ensure that your house contains the best energy possible. A TikToker who goes by the handle @home_wellness is a feng shui expert, and she’s explaining which interior styling trends emit bad feng shui.

First is a glass dining table. Glass tables are popular in the interior design world because they look luxurious and eye-catching. Plus, the transparency of glass makes a room feel more spacious.

However, according to feng shui standards, glass tables represent fragility. The negative energy they bring makes it hard to relax and enjoy time with your family.

Instead of glass, buy a wooden table. Dining tables should be made out of wood to symbolize support and stability.

Next is art Deco mirrors. A mirror should be a solid piece of glass to reflect your whole self. Mirrors with multiple panels that distort or break up your reflection can confuse or disrupt the flow of energy, leaving you feeling unsettled.

