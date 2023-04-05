She’s Sharing The Story About The Bizarre Breakfast That Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Cooked For Her

Usually, breakfast consists of the traditional staples of bacon, eggs, and pancakes. But there are plenty of people out there who enjoy eating something a little more unconventional to start their mornings off with.

TikToker Marissa (@flaneurflaneuring) is sharing the story about the bizarre breakfast that her roommate’s boyfriend cooked up for her. It’s the world’s most unusual morning meal or just any meal in general.

So it was a Tuesday, and Marissa was sitting on the couch, reading a book, and enjoying her one day off that week.

Her roommate’s new boyfriend had spent the night at their apartment. And her roommate was gone for work the next morning, so Marissa thought her boyfriend had left, too.

Then, her roommate’s boyfriend suddenly walked in and asked if Marissa wanted breakfast. Marissa had not expected him to be there still and thought she was alone in the apartment, so that gave her a fright.

But what was even more dreadful was the breakfast he whipped up, if you could even call it breakfast. Marissa was feeling a bit hungry, so she took him up on his offer, which she immediately regretted.

While her roommate’s boyfriend was in the kitchen, Marissa heard him making an orchestra of noises and banging pots and pans around. Sounds like the melody of someone preparing a whole well-balanced meal, right?

Wrong. After about fifteen minutes, he emerged from the kitchen with a big grin on his face and carrying a large dinner plate filled with steaming sautéed onions. There was nothing else, just onions.

Marissa could not bear to tell him that she was actually allergic to onions because he looked so proud and happy about his accomplishment. So she sat at the table as he served the onions in a bowl.

