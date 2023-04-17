She’s Showing You How To Grow Dragon Fruit From The Seeds

Dragon fruit is a vibrant pinkish, reddish color that you can spot from a mile away. It also has flaps of green skin that resemble dragon scales, hence its name.

When you cut it open, its innards are nothing like what you would expect. The fruit’s skin is bright and flashy, so you would think all parts of it would be of a similar fashion. But the inside looks as plain as can be. It’s white and dotted with black seeds.

Nevertheless, dragon fruit is the ultimate delicacy. If you’ve never tried one before, you’re missing out. Their fruit is cool and refreshing on a hot summer day and has a mild, sweet flavor.

TikToker Jessie (@growithjessie) is showing you how to grow dragon fruit indoors, starting from seed. Growing dragon fruit plants will test your patience because it takes years for them to bear fruit.

But in the meantime, you will at least have exotic-looking cacti to adorn your home with. And isn’t that what every gardener wants?

Here’s how to get started. First, take a dragon fruit, cut it in half, and scoop out some of the flesh.

Then, put it in a strainer and mash it up until the seeds stick to your fingers.

Arrange the seeds on a damp paper towel, cover them up, and place them in a plastic baggie. Wait five days for germination to occur.

After five days, you should see little tails sprouting from your seeds, which are the roots. Once they have sprouted, plant the seeds in the soil with the tails down.

