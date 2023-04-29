The Question Of Whether Or Not Guys And Girls Can Really Be Just Friends Is Heavily Debated, And She’s Convinced That Guy Friends Always End Up Catching Feelings

As a girl, have you ever been friends with a guy, and you thought it was strictly a platonic relationship? But then, out of nowhere, your guy friend starts acting weird.

Suddenly, he’s dropping hints that he might like you as something more. He’s making you guess who his new crush is, telling you that “you know them very well.”

But you pretend not to see the signs and act like you don’t know what he’s talking about in order to save the friendship or spare his feelings because you simply don’t reciprocate them.

TikToker Nevaeh (@nevaeh.ma.rie) addresses this exact situation in a short seven-second clip. The video went viral, gaining over two million views.

The text overlay in the video reads, “What it’s like having male friends in 2023.” In the video, Nevaeh reenacts a scene of what it’s like when a guy friend reveals his feelings, playing the parts of both the guy and girl.

“You make me nervous,” says the guy. “Why?” questions the girl. “I think it’s because I’m falling in love with you,” announces the guy. “Okay, um, don’t do that,” she says.

Several TikTok users could relate to the struggle of trying to stay “just friends” with a guy. According to them, it’s a super common occurrence since many have experienced it multiple times.

“Can’t have any guy friends anymore; they ALL catch feelings,” commented one user.

“And that’s how a few close male friendships I’ve had ended, bruh, I wanted a friend, not a boyfriend, lol,” wrote another.

