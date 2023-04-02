This Kindergarten Teacher Is Sharing A Fun Game She Plays With Her Students In Order To Teach Them Literacy

Many people believe the job of a kindergarten teacher is a breeze and that their days merely consist of reciting the alphabet and playing with kids all day.

Well, being a kindergarten teacher isn’t easy, despite what others may think.

Kindergarten teachers are responsible for teaching children foundational lessons that they will use for the rest of their lives, such as reading.

Plus, there’s the added challenge of every kid being on a different skill level. So it takes a lot of effort, dedication, and creativity to put each student on a path to success.

Teaching literacy to kindergarten students is more than just having them plod through worksheets and listen while you point to words on the board.

Young kids need interactive ways of learning to help them grasp the fundamentals of literacy as well as develop a love for reading. They don’t do so well if they’re required to sit at a desk all day.

Provide multiple activities besides workbooks, like reading stories to them, singing songs, and integrating sight words into art projects to make learning more interesting.

TikTok creator and kindergarten teacher Kayla is showing off a fun game she plays with her students to improve and practice their reading skills.

It also incorporates movement, so it’s perfect for after they’ve been sitting still for a while.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.