Francesca Stugot Is A Fake Identity That She Created To Prank Call College Guys

Who is the famed Francesca Stugot, that rose to fame on TikTok? This mystery woman’s name has probably been all over your FYP. But get this–she’s not a real person.

Francesca Stugot is a fake identity that TikToker Olivia Dire (@oliviaamariee) created to prank call college guys. She’ll call up guys, pretend they met at a bar or party, and try to make plans to get together with them.

Unsurprisingly, many of the men fall for the prank. All of their conversations with Francesca Stugot are super comical and entertaining.

Olivia’s most-watched video of her acting as Francesca has gained over 5.6 million views. People just can’t stop eating it up! It’s way too funny.

In the text overlay of the video, she wrote, “Gaslighting men into thinking they met Francesca Stugot at the bar, and they believe it,” along with a facepalm emoji.

The video begins with Francesca calling a guy named Cole. Immediately, Cole asked who she was. In response, she told him her name was Francesca Stugot.

“Francesca??” Cole asked in disbelief. Francesca then went on to tell him that they had met at a frat party last weekend.

When Cole questioned how she got his number, she said he had given it to her after talking together for over thirty minutes. She even added that he must have been drunk because he kept rambling on about his obsession with the character Daryl from the hit zombie show The Walking Dead.

And because being drunk is the only possible explanation for a guy to forget meeting a girl like Francesca Stugot, of course.

