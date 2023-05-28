Her Boyfriend Happens To Be The Primary Caregiver For His Ex, And She’s Worried What People Will Think About This Unique Relationship

A 38-year-old woman is in a relationship with a man who is 2 years older than her. She first met her boyfriend, Dave, via some of their mutual friends.

She and Dave wound up going out on several dates together, and she thought there definitely was an instant spark between them.

At the time, Dave had recently broken up with his ex, Molly, whom he dated for a year and a half.

“I didn’t pay much attention to it until a few dates in, when Dave arrived broken and full of sorrow, telling me that Molly was diagnosed with cancer,” she explained.

“During the days after that, he decided that he wants to take care of her during her battle with cancer and moved back into their former apartment (in which she still lived).”

“They were living in separate rooms and all, not romantically, but he was there during doctor appointments and hospitalizations, and also was there for her as a friend and someone who can support her.”

“Back then, he was hoping that after a year or so, she would overcome the disease, and then he will be able to continue with his life.”

While she was sympathetic to Dave’s decision, it was more than she was capable of dealing with, so they broke up on good terms.

She met another man, proceeded to get married, and then things ended in divorce for her about 2 years ago.

