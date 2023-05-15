Her Coworker Keeps Taking Her Things Without Asking, So She Finally Flipped Out On Her In Front Of The Rest Of Their Office

If you work in an office setting, has a coworker ever used something of yours without asking? Sometimes it’s a genuine mistake, but other times, you can tell your coworker was fine with blatantly taking something that’s not theirs.

One woman recently had an outburst with one of her coworkers after she continued to take her things without permission and treated it like a joke.

She’s 28-years-old and has worked for the same software company for three years. Over the years, she’s come to really love her job. She has a pleasant work environment and gets along with her coworkers. Most of them, at least.

A 32-year-old woman named Sarah joined the company a year ago. At first, things were very friendly between the two of them. They’d make nice small talk and occasionally have lunch with each other. But then, Sarah started crossing some boundaries.

“I noticed that Sarah had started to use my belongings without asking for permission,” she said.

“For example, she would take my stapler, pens, or even my phone charger without asking.”

At first, she tried to brush off Sarah’s behavior and figured she would often forget that those items were personally hers. She wanted to be understanding, so she ignored it for a while.

But then, Sarah took things to the next level when she took her lunch from the fridge. It was a special lunch she had packed herself, a meal her grandmother used to make.

Before putting it in the fridge, she wrote a note on the container that said it was hers. However, that didn’t matter to Sarah, who ate it.

