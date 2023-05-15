Her Sister Is Upset That She Didn’t Allow Her To Come Along On Her Third Date With A Guy

Going on your first couple of dates with someone can be super nerve-racking. Can you imagine if a family member crashed one of those dates?

One woman recently upset her older sister after telling her she couldn’t go with her on her third date with a guy.

She’s 24-years-old and has been talking to a guy she’s interested in for about two months. They finally started going on a few dates, and their third one is scheduled for next week.

She’s excited, as she’s always been too busy or anxious to seek out a relationship, and she really likes her dynamic with this guy.

For their third date, the two of them will be going to a local restaurant she has yet to try. However, one person in her life has wanted to eat there for a while – her older sister.

Her sister is one year older than her and has been having a rough time. She just finished college at the age of 25 and is currently single. She’s also been having a hard time at work.

Her sister has been bummed out watching her go on dates because now they can’t spend as much time together anymore. She also feels like she can’t be excited about her pending relationship with her sister.

So when her sister found out that she’d be going to the restaurant for her date, she became super upset.

She tried to tell her sister she’d return to the restaurant with her and described the date as a chance to try it out and see if it was any good. However, her sister was still very hurt.

