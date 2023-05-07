He’s A Cybersecurity Expert Explaining How Your Digital Footprint Could Get In The Way Of You Being Hired For A Job

Your digital footprint is more significant than you realize. And it can lead to potential employers turning you down for jobs.

That’s what happened to one TikTok user, @shoomew, when they applied for a position at a ski resort.

“Me realizing digital footprint is real because when called for a job interview, they loved me, but when they did a background check, they said they didn’t want to hire me anymore,” they wrote in the text overlay of their video.

Cybersecurity expert @chrisjr404 stitched their video, showing some of the tools that companies use to find out what their candidates have been doing on the internet.

He has a master’s degree in cybersecurity and entered the field after attending a nonprofit online college where he acquired fourteen different cybersecurity certificates.

So with a tool called Mosint, companies can simply type in your email address and immediately see what accounts you have online that are associated with your email.

There’s also another tool called Nexfil, which shows accounts under a specific username.

In the comments, people are chiming in about how ridiculous it is for employers to be doing this and claiming that it is an invasion of privacy.

“It should be illegal for a company to look at what you do in your personal time,” stated one user.

