In 2013, He Mysteriously Vanished After Running Out Of Gas On A Texas Highway

In 2013, Brandon Lawson was a 26-year-old father of four who worked long shifts in an oil field. He was also in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Ladessa, and was known to have the natural ability to make everybody laugh.

After leaving his home in San Angelo, Texas, on August 8, 2013, though, Brandon was never seen again.

It all began late that evening when he and Ladessa reportedly got into an argument. So, at 11:53 p.m., Brandon got in his truck and left for his father’s house– hoping to get some space to cool off.

While traveling, Brandon also phoned his brother, Kyle. Apparently, he had run out of gas while driving along Highway 277 outside of Bronte, Texas, and asked Kyle for help.

At that point, Kyle and his girlfriend, Audrey, reached out to Ladessa to fill her in on the situation. Then, the group arranged a plan to help out Brandon.

First, Ladessa left an empty gas can out on her porch. Afterward, Kyle and Audrey picked up the can to deliver it to Brandon.

As for why Kyle couldn’t just get the gas himself, his paycheck from work reportedly had not yet cleared– so he was unable to buy the gas himself but was happy to deliver Ladessa’s gas can to his brother.

By the time Kyle actually got to his brother’s location at approximately 1:10 a.m., though, Brandon’s truck was there, but he was nowhere to be found.

A Sheriff’s Deputy also arrived at Brandon’s vehicle around the same time and noticed how his truck had no visible damage. However, Brandon’s car keys and cell phone were missing.

