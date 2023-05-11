In January, This 29-Year-Old Man Mysteriously Vanished Right In The Middle Of New York City

After graduating from Spring Valley High School back in 2011, Jordan Taylor embarked on an impressive collegiate career.

First, he studied at SUNY New Paltz in New York– pursuing a double major in political science and Black studies. Then, after graduating in 2015, he became involved in community organizing and local activism.

Jordan had previously worked on Antonio Delgado and Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby’s congressional campaign.

And by 2022, Jordan had decided to study law– enrolling at the CUNY School of Law as a first-year student. At the same time, he lived in Queens, New York, with his brother.

Yet, in January 2023, everything changed for the 29-year-old.

It all began on January 6, when Jordan decided to change his profile picture on Facebook at 4:18 p.m.– selecting a photo of himself wearing a white mask.

Then, later that same day, he headed to a barber shop known as Hustle– which was housed on Hillside Avenue in Queens.

But, at 6:48 p.m., Jordan strangely got up and left right in the middle of his haircut. He reportedly told his barber that he needed to leave right after getting a phone call.

Afterward, Jordan was spotted standing right outside the barber shop for between five and 10 minutes. Later phone record analysis also revealed how, at about 9:00 p.m., he headed to the Port Authority bus terminal and stayed there until midnight.

