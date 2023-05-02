Quiet Luxury Is All About Ditching The Bling And Opting For A Muted, Timeless Look Instead

Minimalism is making a comeback through a new fashion trend called “quiet luxury” or “stealth wealth.”

An example of this can be found in Gwyneth Paltrow at her ski accident trial, looking elegant and modest in understated attire from Prada that subtly screams “rich!”

The outfits of quiet luxury may look simple and unassuming on the surface, but only those who know their fashion brands can spot their true value.

With quiet luxury, people are investing in higher quality pieces that don’t cater to fleeting trends and never go out of style. It also involves being more considerate about shopping habits.

It’s all about creating a versatile and neutral-toned wardrobe while renouncing obvious flashy logos. Quiet luxury leans into classic silhouettes and tailored styles. Typical shades include black, white, gray, beige, and navy.

That means no crop tops or baggy jeans and nothing really bright or striking that stands out from the crowd. Cashmere sweaters, boxy blazers, and knit dresses are staples of the trend.

But why has the quiet luxury movement been at the forefront recently? The current style of going back to the basics and embracing a more minimal way of dressing is not a coincidence.

The resurgence has come at a time when inflation is rampant and the economy unstable. Fashion has always been a window to the financial state of the world.

For example, in the recession of 2008, practical wear that was more suitable for the rituals of everyday life became popular because it depicted the turbulent realities of what was happening to the average American family.

