These Are The Easiest Ways To Make It Look Like You Have It All Together, No Extra Money Or Fancy Clothing Required

Do you ever see someone on the street, look at their outfit and the way they carry themselves, and think, “Wow, that person must have it all together?”

After the pandemic, dressing to impress or looking put together every day has been a challenge for many of us, especially if you started working remotely and resorted to wearing sweatshirts and leggings daily, which is what I did.

Many people think that to look like you have your life together, you have to have a lot of money, live in a nice house, etc. However, you don’t have to have all those things to look like you have your act together. You just have to know how to keep yourself looking polished.

If you want to look like someone who seemingly has it all together, here are a few tips for you.

Step up your essentials

Does your go-to pair of jeans have an old hole in them? Are your workout leggings over five years old? Does your jacket have a stain on it you can’t get out? These are clear signs that it’s time to replace your basic clothes.

If you want to look like you have your life together, you need to say goodbye to the clothes and accessories in your wardrobe that are clearly worn down. Replace them with a nicer quality brand if you can afford it! Regardless, you don’t want to wear any super old or damaged clothes and accessories if you don’t have to.

Go for business casual

If you want to look more polished in your daily life, you should consider dressing more business casual. That means pulling out some button-down shirts, loafers, blazers, skirts, etc. Looking up and wearing business casual outfits is a quick way to feel more sophisticated and put together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.