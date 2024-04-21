These Are Our Top Tips For Styling Jeans And Giving Your Classic Denim A Whole New Look

I think one of my favorite articles of clothing will always be a good pair of jeans. Jeans never disappoint me – they’re comfortable, versatile, cool, and the staple of a casual or semi-casual outfit.

I feel like I could wear almost anything with jeans; I know many people feel the same way. However, because I’m so comfortable in jeans, I often fall into the habit of repeating outfits.

If you’ve been stuck in a rut and wearing the same few tops or tank tops with your jeans, here are some cute style ideas to jazz up your next jean-paired outfit.

Add a blazer

While this may not seem like a revolutionary style tip, wearing a simple top with jeans and a cute blazer makes a great semi-casual outfit. Blazers don’t only have to be worn with work pants; in fact, they look great when worn with denim.

You know how a mullet haircut is considered “business in the front, party in the back?” Wearing a blazer with jeans is like “business on the top, party on the bottom.”

A form-fitting long-sleeve and heeled boots

If you want an outfit that you could wear to dinner and then to the dance floor, this is the one for you. A sassy, form-fitting, long-sleeve top looks great when tucked into straight-leg jeans.

You’ll up your game and get closer to model status when finishing this look with a pair of heeled ankle boots. You can sit comfortably in a restaurant and then look great on the dance floor. It’s a win-win!

