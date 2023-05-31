She Discovered Her Husband Has Been Having An Affair With Her Best Friend For Years After She Found Her Underwear In Her House

This woman is 35-years-old, and so is her husband. They met back when they were just in nursery school, but have basically been together since the age of 10.

Their entire relationship has not been perfect, and during the tumultous times, their mutual friend Daisy has always been there to support them both.

She ended up struggling with addiction at one point, and Daisy was there for her. Any time that she and her husband had tough times in their marriage, Daisy was quick to listen to her.

Daisy also was always so sweet with her children, who are 6, 13, and 16. Daisy is the definition of a wonderful best friend, and so, she never expected Daisy to stab her right in the back.

But, not too long ago, she found out that Daisy has been betraying her in the worst way; by sleeping with her husband.

“I found out that he cheated on me with Daisy when I found her underwear on top of our drawer,” she explained.

“I knew it was hers as we had just gone to Primark a few days before and she brought that pair. I called him out and he just broke down telling me he’s sorry and begging for forgiveness. I couldn’t scream at him as our kids were sleeping.”

“The morning after when our kids had gone to school,I demanded for him to explain and he told me they’d been hooking up on and off since we were 26. I told him that he’s disgusting and I hate him, later that day, I got in my car and drove straight to Daisy’s house and I just screamed at her.”

Daisy just began sobbing and mentioned she really wished she didn’t find out about the affair in this way.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.