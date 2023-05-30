She Kicked Her Boyfriend’s Sister Out Of Her Beach House After She Took Her Bikini Top Off In Front Of Her Family And Insulted Them

This 25-year-old girl has a 28-year-old boyfriend named Chris, and she’s been dating him for the last 2 years.

Chris has ended up becoming quite close to her family in the time that they have been with one another.

The thing about her family is that they are certainly traditional and of the opinion that specific things should be done “behind closed doors” and not out in the open.

Particularly, her family doesn’t appreciate drinking to excess or any kind of smoking. Her family truly doesn’t mind if these behaviors are engaged in on your own time, but they don’t want it to happen at any family get-togethers.

Chris happens to share the same views as her family, so he has never created an issue with them, and in fact, her family does like him.

Chris’s whole family, though, is completely different than he is. His family members always are smoking and drinking. She doesn’t have a problem with this, but it recently became an enormous issue for her.

Over the weekend, her parents held a party at a beach house that they own, and they extended an invite to Chris’s family so that they could get to really know them.

So, ahead of the party, she and Chris had a sit-down meeting with his family to say that they needed to abide by the rules and respect her family at the party.

When Chris’s family arrived at the beach house, everything was smooth with his parents, but his 22-year-old sister Lizzie was an utter trainwreck.

