She Served Some Girls Who Dined And Dashed, And She Had To Cover The Unpaid Bill With Her Own Money

It seems like, more than ever, rude customers are flocking into restaurants and retail establishments, effectively making life hell for those working in the service industry. As a result, there have been countless employees who have taken to TikTok to share their stories.

In one TikTok video, a restaurant server in California snapped after a group of girls walked out on their $125 bill.

Jessica Guevara (@jurassicah) exacted revenge on the dine-and-dashers, taking out her anger on a pair of glasses they had left behind.

“To the girls that ran out and didn’t pay their tab, you left your glasses,” she said.

The clip shows Jessica holding up the eyewear to the camera, throwing it on the ground, and stomping it into pieces.

Her frustration is understandable, especially since the unpaid bill had to be covered by money from her own pocket. Under the law, restaurants can require employees to pay the missing cost from dine-and-dashers.

However, in some states, including California, it is illegal for restaurants to do this. Unfortunately, Jessica did not know this at the time of the incident and was forced to pay up.

Despite the unfairness of the situation that Jessica was forced to endure, some viewers were upset with her actions. But most others were with her all the way.

“Did it occur to you that rather than destroying something worth hundreds of dollars for a TikTok, you could’ve donated them?” questioned one disgruntled TikTok user.

