She Took A Few Hilarious Videos Of Her Husband Being Terrorized By Squirrels

Many people think of squirrels as cute and cuddly creatures. With their fluffy, bushy tails and adorable cheeks stuffed with acorns, it’s not hard to see why.

The way they nimbly scamper up and down tree trunks using their precious, tiny paws is also not to be overlooked.

However, that’s not the case for one man who sees squirrels as an absolute menace. His wife, Lauren (@whoalaureik), has captured all his hilarious encounters with the tree-climbing critters that often infiltrate his office.

In one of the videos, Lauren’s husband was on a conference call when a squirrel appeared to jump through the window behind him.

Upon spotting the squirrel, he immediately leaped out of his chair, emitting high-pitched screams, and grabbed a baseball bat he just so happened to have handy.

At one point, he even hopped up on his desk when the squirrel flew towards him, all while begging the squirrel to go away. That video now has over two million views.

In another clip Lauren posted, a Ring camera caught her husband screeching hysterically and quickly backing away from the squirrel blocking the entrance to the house.

He was so frightened, he continued to run out of view from the camera.

After a few seconds, he came back to check if the squirrel was gone and let out a horrified wail. In the footage, Lauren peeks her head out to see what is going on, and her husband is shown timidly pointing in the direction the squirrel dashed off to.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.