She’s Helping You Decipher When It Might Be Alright To Get Back Together With Your Ex, Or If It’s Best To Leave It Be

How do you know when someone deserves a second chance? If you’re asking yourself this question, I’m betting that you’re contemplating whether you should get back with your ex or not.

There are many reasons to want to reconnect with an old flame. Maybe you miss their company deeply. Or perhaps because whatever broke you two apart in the first place doesn’t seem so much like a dealbreaker anymore.

But if you end up reuniting, wouldn’t you just be caving into your whims and throwing away every ounce of self-respect?

Not necessarily. In some cases, starting the relationship back up isn’t a bad thing. Some relationships are worth fighting for, depending on how strong the foundation of your connection is.

TikToker Ashley Taylor-Maland (@ashleytaylormaland) is helping you decipher when it might be okay to get back together with your ex and when to leave it as a permanent split.

The key to knowing when to extend a second chance is considering if your ex’s character outweighs the severity of the situation that occurred.

Is your ex kind, honest, and loyal? Do they own up to their mistakes and take responsibility for the part they played in your breakup?

If they do display these qualities, it might not be too far-fetched of an idea to get back together. Sometimes, good people make stupid choices and mess things up.

We are all human, so every now and then, we can get a little bit lost. We stray off course and lose sight of our values.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.