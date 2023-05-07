She’s Sharing The 10 Things She Wishes She Knew When She Was Dating In Her 20s

Society puts a lot of pressure on women to follow a specific timeline. Find a partner, and have a few kids; you’ve got to have a mix of both boys and girls, all by a certain age.

It’s why so many women out there stay in horrible relationships. They feel like they’re supposed to give it a chance for the prospect of marriage, which feels like a woman’s primary goal in life.

However, TikToker and psychologist @sarphattieesther is sharing the ten things she wished she knew while dating as a young woman.

And one of them includes not rushing into marriage. The gist of her advice can be summed up in one main message: Never settle for less than you deserve.

First, even though he might be a good guy, it doesn’t mean he’s the right guy. He may have a lot of wonderful qualities, but none of those matter if you’re doubting your attraction to him.

Second, know what you want and don’t be afraid to admit it. Being assertive in the dating game is crucial to prevent people from overstepping your boundaries.

Third, be cautious of men who take you to fancy, expensive restaurants on a first date. “You may just like him, but he may think you owe him…after dinner,” warned the psychologist.

Number four, you really don’t know who someone is in the first six months. You just see a version of them. So if they seem to change after a few months, it’s because you’re seeing their real face and personality.

Number five, insecure men will always have something negative to say about you. They will try to put you down by pointing out things about you they see as flaws. Don’t let anybody make themselves feel better by dimming your light.

