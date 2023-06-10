His Girlfriend Asked If They Can Have An Open Relationship Because She Thinks They Might Both Find Someone Better

This 19-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they are in a committed relationship, yet this morning, his girlfriend asked him a question that left him in shock.

His girlfriend asked if they could go from having a committed, monogamous relationship to an open one.

His girlfriend mentioned that she believes anyone their age could benefit from an arrangement like this.

“Now, the type of relationship she means isn’t [physical] she explained that we haven’t known each other for that long and that you never know, we might find someone who’s better for the both of us,” he explained.

“She says many people (including her mother) think that being tied to someone at a young age is a bad idea and that you should only see each other a few times a week.”

“She says that she thinks being open can make you know if you really want each other while not being tied down with responsibility.”

He does understand where she is coming from with all of this, but he was raised in a really conservative manner, so it makes him grossed out to think of opening up their relationship and seeing other people.

He did inform his girlfriend that he wasn’t ok with her idea at all, and she said that was alright because she respects his opinion.

Since his girlfriend has brought this to his attention, though, he can’t stop thinking about it, no matter how hard he tries.

