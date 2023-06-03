She Asked Her Flirty Friend Out On A Date And Was Crushed When He Rejected Her, But Then When They Grabbed Drinks Recently He Said He’s In Love With Her

This 30-year-old woman has a guy friend who is 2 years older than she is, and she met him a couple of years ago.

Things between them always seemed pretty normal as far as friendships go, but as their friendship progressed, she definitely caught feelings for him.

She could never tell if her feelings were reciprocated, but he started to become super flirty and even romantic with her.

She was scared to tell him how she really felt, so she kept quiet about it. Time kept going on, and things began to heat up further.

They started texting basically every single day, and some of those messages definitely were rated R. But then, something happened that really had her convinced he had to be falling for her.

She was going on a trip to see her family, and she asked if he would be able to give her a ride to the airport.

He agreed and even took the day off of work so that he would be totally free to take her. He picked her up the morning of her flight, and after they realized they would get to the airport on the super early side, they decided to grab lunch first.

“…Since he was doing me a huge favor, I was trying to pay the bill, but he took it from me and said no way and paid for both of us,” she explained.

“Then we get to the airport. I was expecting to be dropped off at the curb and just go in myself, but no, he parked, carried my bags in for me, waited at the check-in with me, and watched me go all the way through security before leaving. That’s when I felt like ok, wow, maybe he does like me as more than a friend.”

