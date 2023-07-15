He Just Found Out That His Ex-Girlfriend Secretly Had His Children Despite Being Married, And She Said She Hates Her Husband So She Wanted Her Children To Not Be Like Him

Back when this guy was in high school, he and his ex-girlfriend dated for a while before going their separate ways following graduation.

However, they ended on good terms. So, after his ex graduated from college, he met up with her again, and they wound up hooking up.

“And two years later, we did the same thing and the year after that,” he added.

That entire time, he had no clue that his ex was not taking steps to prevent a pregnancy. More importantly, he was completely unaware that his ex-girlfriend was actually married!

Yet, just last week, he just so happened to meet his ex’s three kids– who are 7, 5, and 4-years-old– as well as her husband.

Then, right after seeing the kids, he immediately had a gut feeling that the children were actually his.

“I’m stockier with typical Anglo features; meanwhile, my ex and her husband are darker and lanky,” he explained.

“Her children look like younger versions of my siblings.”

So, the very next day, he reached out to his ex-girlfriend over text and asked her point-blank if those were his kids. And to his complete surprise, his ex revealed that she did have his children!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.