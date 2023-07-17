Her Cousin Moved In With Her 2 Months Ago, And Ever Since He’s Been Expecting Her To Pay For Pretty Much Everything, Including His Food

This 21-year-old girl and her 23-year-old male cousin have been living together for close to 2 months now because he accepted a new job in the city she lives in.

And ever since they started living together, she has been paying for the majority of things, especially in the beginning when he hadn’t started working yet.

But, now that he’s been working for the past several weeks, she is wondering why he hasn’t started paying for his own necessities yet.

For example, he still does not purchase his own groceries. When they are at the store, he will claim that he doesn’t need anything but then consistently eats all of the groceries that she buys. Even when they go out for fun activities like going to the movies, he still expects her to pay for him.

“When we bought the tickets and ordered the popcorn, I paid for my portion, and then he just stood there waiting for me to pay for his. I paid for his stuff because I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it,” she explained.

After the movie was done, she decided she wanted to grab a bite to eat, and he decided to join her, again claiming that he didn’t want anything at first.

However, when they got there, he changed his mind and decided he wanted something too. After she paid for her order, he tried to stand there and wait for her to pay again, just like he had done at the movie theater.

“I told him kindly to pay for his things, and then he told me he forgot his wallet at home,” she said.

At this point, she wasn’t sure what to do. She wanted to confront him but didn’t want to cause any drama or hurt feelings. But, she was upfront with him about needing him to start paying for his necessities and that she could no longer cover everything.

