Her Fiancé Didn’t Want To Invite His Sister-In-Law To Their Wedding, And She Found Out It’s Because He Still Has Feelings For Her

This 31-year-old woman is currently engaged to her 36-year-old fiancé named Will, who has a younger brother, Charlie.

And apparently, Charlie has been with his now-wife, Evie, for 20 years.

She thinks that Evie is a beautiful person both inside and out. In fact, she even called Evie one of the nicest people she has ever met and views her fiancé’s sister-in-law as a great friend.

But, since her fiancé, Will, went to school with both Charlie and Evie, he reportedly had the hots for Evie first.

The pair even went on one date together before Evie eventually started dating Charlie. And that was after Will had been “hounding” Evie to go out.

However, according to her, Evie only said yes to Will just to make Charlie jealous– which she realizes might sound ridiculous, but they were all very young at the time.

“Evie told me about this date pretty early on. She had wanted me to know in case I thought she had feelings for Will,” she recalled.

“Evie made it very clear that she’s never had romantic feelings for Will and that she just used him for that one date to make Charlie jealous.”

However, her own fiancé did admit to having feelings for Evie in the past. But he swore that his feelings had gone away ever since they started dating.

