Her Friend Tried To Say She Was Disabled Like Her Due To Her Weight, So She Ended Fat Shaming Her Friend At The Amusement Park

This 25-year-old woman, unfortunately, lost the lower half of her right leg in 2021 after an accident. Being an amputee has definitely had its challenges, but it doesn’t stop her from going and living life as best as she can. She has a solid group of friends, but one friend, in particular, is making her feel uncomfortable.

Her friend Mia, who is 27 years old, is a plus-size activist and someone who preaches body positivity at over 300 lbs.

While this alone doesn’t bother her, the way that Mia has been treating her and her disability is rubbing her the wrong way.

She claims that when they go out together as a friend group, Mia often milks her disability for her benefit.

For example, Mia will suggest dropping her off so that she doesn’t have to walk far and says that she will join her so that she is not by herself.

Even though she has pulled Mia aside and told her that while she appreciates the gesture, it’s not really necessary, Mia still continues to do things like this.

“She does this every time we go somewhere. I’ve let it be known I’m an adult, and I’m fully capable of walking. It’s clear she doesn’t want to walk far but doesn’t want the eyes on her, so I’m her scapegoat as the disabled cripple,” she explained.

In her trunk, she does keep a wheelchair just in case, even though she doesn’t really use it much anymore. One day, Mia caught a glimpse of it and asked if she could use it since she wasn’t feeling very well.

She was pretty hesitant to do this at first, knowing that her wheelchair wasn’t built for someone Mia’s weight, but out of annoyance, she agreed to it.

