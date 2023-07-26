Her Simple Baguette Recipe Is What She Calls A “Glorified, Adult Version” of A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

TikToker Mariah (@magnoliahillhouse) is recreating the tomato mozzarella panini found on the Starbucks menu, using a baguette, a sun-dried tomato pesto, salt, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

She calls it a “glorified, adult version” of a grilled cheese sandwich.

First, take a baguette and cut it in half. Next, split one chunk of bread down the middle and spread a generous amount of the tomato pesto on both slices of bread.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt on top, then cut up some pieces of mozzarella and arrange them onto one of the halves of the bread. Place a few leaves of fresh basil on top of the cheese, and cover everything with the other piece of bread.

Lightly butter the outsides of the bread and toast the sandwich in a pan. If you don’t have a panini press but still want your sandwich to emulate a panini, Mariah recommends smushing the panini between two pans to press it together firmly.

In addition, she advises using a metal can when pressing the pan down to avoid burning yourself. You could also use a waffle maker to warm up your sandwich.

When the panini is done, it should have a beautiful golden brown color. Finally, finish it off with a balsamic glaze.

In her video, that’s exactly what Mariah had set out to do when she left her panini sitting on the edge of the counter.

Unfortunately, her dog jumped up out of nowhere and devoured the sandwich before she had a chance to enjoy it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.