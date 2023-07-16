His Sister-In-Law Said She Had Run A Marathon, But He Laughed At Her And Pointed Out What She Participated In Actually Didn’t Count

This guy really loves to run and has been doing so ever since he was a kid. He would love to be able to continue this hobby of his for as long as possible and has even thought about running competitively.

And since he is knowledgeable in the subject, he likes to converse with others who might be interested in picking up running.

So, he recently sparked up a conversation at a family gathering with his 23-year-old sister-in-law, who recently got into running.

Soon enough, his sister-in-law told him that she had recently run a marathon. He was super impressed and surprised by this initially, thinking about how much dedication and drive she must have had to complete a marathon so soon after picking up running.

However, he would soon realize that their ideas of completing a marathon were not quite the same. The marathon she completed was actually a virtual one, in which an app recorded your running distances over the course of a year or until you reached 26.2 miles.

“I chuckled slightly and told her that it was great she totaled 42.2km in that time frame, but it doesn’t count as a marathon. I told her that marathons have time limits for completion, usually 6 to 8 hours,” he explained.

“It’s disingenuous and, in my opinion, undermines those who have actually run a marathon.”

His sister-in-law did not take this response well at all and proceeded to call him a bunch of names, bully, and elitist included.

But while he apologized for upsetting her, he did not take back what he said and still stood firm by his opinion that she didn’t really run a marathon.

