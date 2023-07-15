He’s Making His Stepdaughter Buy His Daughter A New Bed After She Spray-Painted Bad Names And Words Across It

This man has a 15-year-old daughter named Jenny from a previous marriage and gained a 15-year-old stepdaughter name Emilie when he married his current wife. While Jenny handled this new transition pretty well, Emilie had a more difficult time. In order to try and help smooth things out, the family now goes to therapy, which is mainly focused on Emilie and her mom.

When the summer started, Jenny decided to get a summer job and start making money on her own. She used to have a twin bed, but after Emilie moved in, she decided to save up the money she earned to buy herself a queen-sized bed frame and mattress. Feeling proud of herself, she was super happy about her new purchase.

Recently, the two girls got into an argument, and what started off as a simple disagreement turned into something much more intense. Jenny made a comment about Emilie’s father being out of the picture and not caring about her, which crossed the line.

“She got her phone taken away for a week, had a lecture, banned from her club for the week, and of course, apologized,” he explained.

Even though he agrees that what his daughter said was unacceptable, he can’t believe what Emilie did to his mixed-race daughter in return. Emilie spray-painted bad names and words onto Jenny’s brand-new bed set!

As punishment, both he and his wife decided that Emilie’s bed would go to Jenny until Emilie agreed to pay for the bed she had destroyed. Meaning she would have to either sleep on the floor or on the couch for the time being.

“It’s going to be expensive, but she has a job. Also lost privileges for a month,” he said.

After this incident, he received a call from Emilie’s father, who was very upset about the choice of punishment, and additionally, his mom thinks that he is being too harsh on his stepdaughter.

However, after a long conversation about racism and her father’s behavior, Emilie handed over the money to pay for the bed. Both of the girls will now be getting individual therapy as well to hopefully help their relationship overall.

