His Ex-Girlfriend Is Angry That He Didn’t Offer To Pay Her Rent After She Got An Eviction Notice

This 33-year-old man started talking to his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend after six years. She had contacted him because she and her most recent boyfriend were splitting up, and she was moving out of the house they were renting.

All of the conversations between him and her were innocent and friendly, and he assumed that they were just catching up and reconnecting.

After about a week of chatting, he asked his ex if she wanted to meet up. She agreed to it, and so he made reservations at a restaurant he knew that she would like.

He texted her to confirm, and she told him that it was a date. However, once he got to the restaurant and let her know that he was there, she gave him no response. Even after calling her and messaging her again, he didn’t hear anything.

“I wait in my car, wondering what’s going on. Is she hurt? Is her battery dead? Any excuse I could think of to justify this behavior. After an hour of waiting, I went home,” he explained.

The next day, he woke up to several apologies from her, but still no explanation of why she didn’t show up.

He asked her if everything was okay, and she told him that she was just fine and quickly changed the subject.

They continued to talk after that, and once again, he asked her if she wanted to meet up in person. She agreed to it, and so they set up another date.

This time, he decided not to drive to the restaurant until he heard back from her that day, but no confirmation ever came. Again, the next morning, he was met with her apologies but no reasons why she stood him up.

