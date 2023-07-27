His Girlfriend Admitted That She Wouldn’t Be With Him If He Didn’t Have A Great Job, So He’s Convinced She’s Only With Him For The Money

This man and his girlfriend have been dating for almost three years.

“And we both think this is the best relationship either of us has had,” he said.

He is also extremely financially stable right now. They both live together, and his job is reportedly very stressful and intense. Yet, he claims that his current position allows him to earn more than 95% of the current population.

“I’m not like set for life, but I could easily maintain the same quality of life for a good five years before I would need to work again,” he explained.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, has a job with a super flexible schedule that allows her to work whenever she wants.

They also split all of their expenses on a percentage basis, with him covering 70% of the bills; meanwhile, his girlfriend covers the other 30%.

Still, he pointed out how his girlfriend really does not even need to work right now. He already has enough money saved and invested to ensure that they will never really have to worry about money again. Apparently, his girlfriend knows that, too.

That’s why he was really caught off guard by his girlfriend’s reaction the other day when he brought up how he was considering quitting his job.

“I have the job security that even if I were to step down for a year, I could come back and have at least close to as good a position and salary,” he reasoned.

