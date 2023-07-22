His Wife Keeps Refusing To Show Him Their Joint Financial Accounts, And He’s Getting Really Concerned

This 46-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is 48, for 16 years. Right now, they both make comparable salaries– earning in the low six figures while living in a high-cost-of-living area.

But since his wife did not grow up with a lot of money, she is big on saving. He, on the other hand, was raised in an upper-middle-class household and was never great with money.

In fact, he wound up racking up over $20,000 in credit card debt prior to tying the knot with his wife.

“We were able to pay it off with the help of her funds and then pay her savings back many years ago,” he said.

Due to his wife’s difficult childhood, he detailed how she tends to be pretty closed off. He also called himself a bit of a loner, which is why their relationship works.

Since getting married, they have welcomed two kids into the world– who are now teenagers. They also bought their home and were financially able to help his mother-in-law buy a retirement home.

“My credit is now stellar after our rocky start, and I have learned to be much better with spending from my wife,” he added.

Still, he claimed that his wife continues to be extremely meticulous in terms of planning. She plans out all of their family trips down to the hour and books things weeks in advance.

His wife even has a massive spreadsheet where she keeps track of every single dollar that goes in and out of their bank accounts.

