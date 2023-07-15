Learning Through Playing Seems Counterintuitive, But Children Learn A Lot From Playtime, And Here’s How You Can Encourage This

Learning through playing seems counterintuitive. How can a child acquire new information and gain knowledge from playing with toys? When you think of learning, an image of a kid sitting at a desk in a classroom is probably what comes to mind.

But learning isn’t just done through books or lectures from teachers. Lots of learning can be gleaned from playtime, which is what’s called playful learning.

Playful learning gives kids the opportunity to have fun while learning. When children are able to find joy in their learning, they will feel more empowered to explore further.

If that’s not reason enough to embrace playful learning, I don’t know what is! Here’s how parents can encourage playful learning.

You can start by creating a place for your child to play. Make sure the space is clean and organized and that the toys are easily accessible for your child. Switch the contents of their toy box often so they will stay engaged. Include toys such as dolls, puppets, blocks, and art supplies.

In addition, use games to review concepts learned from the classroom. That way, you’re incorporating fun into what would otherwise be a dull experience.

For example, instead of having them read and regurgitate information from a history textbook, have them dress up as the people from the time period they’re learning about.

Furthermore, indoor spaces aren’t the only places where your child can learn. The outdoors is filled with endless things to explore. The fresh air is beneficial for their health, especially with the increase in the use of technology. Plus, they can develop an appreciation for nature.

At school, recess is usually the only time kids can run around and move their bodies. The rest of the day, they are required to sit still in chairs and stay quiet. So when at home, encourage your child to move about freely. This means allowing them to lie on the ground and jump around.

