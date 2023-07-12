Many Of Us Know About The Life Of Thomas Alva Edison, Who Invented Many Life-Changing Things Like The Incandescent Light Bulb, But Do You Know About His Wife?

Most of us know about the life of Thomas Alva Edison, the infamous American inventor who invented many life-changing things like the incandescent light bulb. But do you know about his wife?

Her name was Mina Miller Edison, and not only was she a supportive wife and mother, but she was also an activist.

Mina was born to a large family in Ohio in 1865. Her father, Lewis Miller, was also an inventor. As a child, Mina spent time at the Chautauqua Institution, which her father co-founded. There, she learned more progressive ideals relating to education reform and women’s suffrage.

After graduating from high school, Mina attended a finishing school in Boston. There, she met Thomas in 1885. Thomas was previously married, but his first wife, Mary, passed away the year before. He had three children with Mary.

After meeting Mina and bonding with her after teaching her how to use Morse code, they married in 1886, and she became a stepmother to his three children. Mina and Thomas also had three children of their own.

After their honeymoon, Mina, Thomas, and their family lived in Glenmont, his home in West Orange, New Jersey. Mina took on raising their children and overseeing the care of their home while Thomas spent endless hours in his laboratory.

Because he was often so busy, it was like she had to handle it all on her own. Mina had a particularly hard time connecting with her eldest stepdaughter, Marion, who was only a few years younger than her.

Things only became more difficult the more notable Thomas became as an inventor.

However, Mina eventually got the hang of it and brought in staff to help her run their home. By 1891, she was declared the home’s owner over Thomas, which protected the house from being seized if Thomas ever went bankrupt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.