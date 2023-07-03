PSA: To Save Yourself Time, Money, And Disappointment, Your First Date Should Just Be A 30-Minute Coffee Date

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Picture this: you meet a new guy online, and everything seems wonderful when you’re both behind screens. You find their dating app photos attractive, and the conversation just keeps flowing.

So, you two decide to take the plunge and go out to dinner for your first date. You couldn’t be more excited.

Well, that’s until you actually meet the guy in person and have to last through a two-hour date while knowing you’re no longer attracted.

Maybe the guy’s photos were deceiving, or perhaps the conversation just feels more awkward in person as opposed to over text. Or, maybe, you can’t put your finger on why you’re actually not interested.

The only thing that matters is you know you don’t want to move forward with this guy. Yet, you are stuck there for the duration of drinks, appetizers, entrees, and– yikes– maybe even a dessert.

That’s why dinner dates, and other long-lasting activities, are not the best options for first dates.

Sure, some people don’t mind sticking around and simply getting to know a guy or gal, regardless of if they plan to move forward. But most people would rather save their time, money, and energy.

Enter the “screening date,” or an outing meant to last just about 30 minutes. Ideally, you and your potential love interest would go out for coffee. Or, you can replace the caffeine by going to a juice bar, bakery, or cafe.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.