She Wants To Take Her Son To A Child-Free Wedding Because Her Daughter Was Asked To Be The Flower Girl, And Her Son Was Excluded

This 35-year-old woman’s cousin, who is 27, will be tying the knot next spring. And she could not be more excited to attend the wedding and be a part of her cousin’s big day.

Since finding out about the engagement, she has offered to help on different occasions.

“But, since I live out of state, it has been hard,” she said.

She did get to see her cousin at a recent family gathering, though. It was there that her cousin informed her that the wedding would actually be only for adults with no kids in attendance.

Now, some people might get immediately heated that they could not bring their kids. However, she has two kids herself and was actually happy to accommodate her cousin’s wishes.

“I thought to myself, ‘Great! Date night for me and the hubs!” she recalled.

Yet, after announcing the “no kids” wedding, her cousin proceeded to ask her 6-year-old daughter and her other cousin’s daughter, who is 3, to be flower girls at the ceremony.

As you can probably imagine, her daughter was extremely excited and immediately said yes.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to dress up like a princess and have all eyes on them?!” she reasoned.

