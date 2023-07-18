She’s Giving Some Great Tips On Things We Should Be Doing In Order To Be Happy

I don’t know about you, but here and there, I need to be reminded of small changes I can make to be happier.

Thankfully, TikTok user Anna Kai (@itsmaybeboth), best known for her advice videos, has given some great tips on things we should stop doing in order to be happy.

The first one is very important. We all know that comparing ourselves to others is an easy way to bring ourselves down. But trying to stop comparing yourself to other people is easier said than done.

Anna says to stop comparing yourself to people who “are not playing the same game as you.”

For instance, stop comparing yourself to your married friends when you have zero interest in being with the person they’re married to!

Second, Anna says to stop surrounding yourself with “friends” who are only supportive of you when you’re going through a hard time but don’t celebrate you when you’re finally on top of your game. It’s not worth being friends with those “crab apples,” as Anna calls them.

Speaking of comparison, Anna says to stop using someone else’s husband, kid, or lifestyle as a “measuring stick for what is or isn’t missing in your life.”

Everything is not always what it seems, and there could be a lot going on behind closed doors that you don’t know about. Let people live their own lives while you focus on yours alone.

Next, Anna suggests we stop romanticizing a life that isn’t ours.

