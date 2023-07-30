She’s Sharing Her Rules When It Comes To Friendships, Along With At What Point She Will Cut Someone Out of Her Life

Toxic relationships, whether it’s with a friend, family member, or significant other, can definitely be an exhausting area of your life.

While it can be difficult to cut ties with someone, sometimes it is absolutely necessary in order for you to be a happier person.

When you’re dating someone, there should be high expectations for how they treat you and how much effort they put into the relationship. But when it comes to our friendships, how much should we really be expecting out of them?

TikTok user Elle Ray (@manifestelle) shares her rules when it comes to friendships and at what point she will cut someone out of her life, but her words of advice are sparking up a debate in her comments.

In her video, Elle claims that the ‘taking turns’ method that she has implemented in her friendships is one of the best things she ever did for herself.

She has let her friends and any new potential friends in on this system so that they know what she now expects.

“Basically, if I ask you out, the next time you have to ask me out, I will not be reaching out again to ask you out if I did it last time,” she explains.

Elle says that if she asks a friend out and they decline for whatever reason, then it’s not a problem at all.

However, it is then her friend’s turn to ask to hang out again. If they don’t reach out, then she will just leave things alone until they do.

