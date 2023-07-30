She’s Introducing Her Recipe For Strawberry Shortcake Nachos

Whether you’re looking for a little pick-me-up or something sweet to wrap up your meal with, this unique summer dessert will do the trick. Dessert just tastes better in the summertime!

TikToker Tasha Robinson (@tashaliana) is introducing a recipe for strawberry shortcake nachos. Made with tortillas, fresh strawberries, creamy frosting, and a colorful and crunchy topping, these dessert nachos are the best shareable dish and are sure to be popular at any party.

When you think of nachos or tortillas, the mind does not immediately go to dessert. But that will all change once you make these special strawberry shortcake nachos! These dessert nachos are not only tasty, but they’re also visually stunning and come together quickly.

Start by cutting flour tortillas into quartered sections and place them onto a baking sheet. Bake them in the oven for seven to ten minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Next, dip the tortilla pieces into a bowl of vanilla glaze and another bowl filled with strawberry shortcake crumbles. To make the vanilla glaze, simply mix together some powdered sugar, water, and a couple of drops of vanilla extract.

You can certainly buy a package of strawberry shortcake crumble at the store, but wouldn’t it be much better homemade? For the homemade crumble, you’ll need melted butter, freeze-dried strawberries, and golden Oreos.

Toss the ingredients into a food processor or place them in a plastic baggie and crush them into crumbs with a rolling pin. It’s that easy!

Afterward, dice up fresh strawberries and plate the nachos. Drizzle strawberry glaze onto a long serving platter, arrange the nachos onto the plate, and drizzle another helping of strawberry glaze on top.

Sprinkle on the diced strawberries and add three scoops of cream cheese frosting. A basic cream cheese frosting consists of butter, vanilla, cream cheese, and confectioner’s sugar. It acts as the perfect finishing touch for all kinds of desserts.

