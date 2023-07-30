Her Boyfriend Retaliated Against Her After She Didn’t Wake Him Up For Work

This 29-year-old woman’s 35-year-old boyfriend has been living with her ever since he got his very first engineering job around two months ago.

He starts his work at 8:00 a.m. and has to leave the house by at least 7:45 a.m. in order to get there on time. But several times, she has been the one that has had to wake him up when she notices that he is sleeping past his two alarms.

She, on the other hand, is a freelancer who works from home, so she has no real need to wake up that early.

Some mornings, she wakes him up when it’s already 7:30 a.m., and he still hasn’t gotten out of bed, and he gets frustrated with her, questioning why she didn’t wake him up sooner.

Recently, since they slept in the same bed, she was awoken by his 7:00 a.m. alarm. As usual, her boyfriend woke up, turned off the alarm, and went back asleep until his 7:10 a.m. alarm sounded. After that alarm went off, he fell back asleep again.

“I wasn’t really paying attention to the time, but I was using my phone as some clients were texting me already. I kept looking at my boyfriend from time to time, and he would open his eyes at me, smile, and nod, then close his eyes again,” she explained.

Then, she checked the time and saw that it was already 7:37 a.m., so she looked over at her boyfriend, and when he looked back, she asked him if he was aware of what time it was.

He, thinking it was 7:25 a.m. or so, checked his phone, saw what the time actually was, and raced to the bathroom.

As he was quickly getting ready for work, he started arguing with her about how it was rude of her not to have woken him up earlier and that now, because of her, he was going to be late to work and had no time to even brush his teeth!

