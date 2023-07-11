This Boss Believes That The Best Employees You Can Have Happen To Be Depressed

Many companies strive for their employees to feel happy working for them and believe that their mental health is a priority that should not be ignored.

More and more, employees also feel comfortable being honest with their employers about how they’re doing and seek mental health resources through the company if need be.

However, this man involved in working with cryptocurrency has a different and controversial take.

Shared on the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics, Bux Khurana’s post about what he believes makes a good employee is turning heads and unsettling people.

In his recently released startup guide, he shares 37 startup secrets, and this particular one claims that depressed employees make the best employees.

According to Khurana, traits that you would normally think are positive, such as ambition and proactiveness, are actually negative for a startup in its early stages.

He explains that employees that are more on the ambitious side will have a hard time committing to the company for a year, which is crucial for the company in order to break even on hiring costs.

From his viewpoint, it’s better to have someone produce lower output but stay with the company for longer than it is to have someone produce higher output but only stay for a few months.

“A depressed employee is dependent on you. They are so heavily addicted to the drug that is their salary that they will not even look around to jump ship,” says Khurana.

