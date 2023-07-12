This Homeless Woman Was Shamed For Wearing Lipstick And Taking Showers

A nonprofit organization called Invisible People (@invisiblepeopletv) recently conducted an interview posted to TikTok with an unhoused woman in New York City named Brenda.

The organization aims to educate the public on homelessness and to change the narrative surrounding unhoused individuals.

Brenda is 60-years-old, and in her interview, she spoke up about the backlash she receives for wearing lipstick and taking showers.

What she did not expect was that it would be mainly women who would judge her for wearing lipstick.

“I just was shocked at how petty women can be in New York. I was very surprised by that. I thought they were classier than that, but they’re not,” said Brenda.

Brenda’s lipstick costs under $3. But many people have a particular mindset that causes them to frown upon homeless individuals spending money on anything other than basic necessities, such as food and water.

However, unhoused people deserve to enjoy the small pleasures of life as well. A $3 tube of lipstick isn’t hurting anyone. It also is not the reason why Brenda can’t afford a home.

The cost of living in the United States is only increasing. The average price for rent is around $1,700. And in New York, a one-bedroom home costs nearly $4,000.

Brenda’s lipstick is not the only thing she has been scolded for. Apparently, the idea of her being able to access certain resources to keep herself clean doesn’t sit well with some folks.

