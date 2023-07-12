He Told His Girlfriend That He Wants To Sleep Alone In Their Spare Bedroom Because Her Sleeping Habits Are Problematic For Him, And Now His Girlfriend Thinks He’s Not Attracted To Her

This 28-year-old guy has been dating his 29-year-old girlfriend, Sarah, for the past three years. The relationship has been going very well, but after moving in together, he is wondering if the differences in their sleeping habits are going to be a problem.

Two months ago, he took a new job, and they moved into a new apartment together. While he’s a bit more stressed at this job, he is still happy with the amount of free time he has to spend on his hobbies and with his girlfriend. However, their sleeping arrangements have been frustrating him a bit.

“I have been sleeping alone since I was 15-years-old, and now sleeping with someone else is kind of bothering me. I am used to the peace of sleeping alone,” he explained.

Between taking up a lot of space, wanting the fan on low, and often snoring, Sarah’s habits have been keeping him awake and not allowing him to get the amount of rest that he knows he needs.

She, however, gets up before him and doesn’t seem to pay any regard to his rest, and switches on lights and makes noise in the morning.

“I am used to sleeping 7-8 hours a day, but for the past few months, I have been sleeping only 4-5 hours because of this,” he said.

It got to the point where he had had enough, so he decided to confront his girlfriend and have a conversation about their sleeping arrangements.

He suggested that instead of expecting her to change her routines and habits, he could just sleep in the spare bedroom instead.

However, Sarah was super upset by this idea and told him that he just needed to get used to her sleeping on top of him or cuddling with him at night.

