Watching Her Little Brother Being Born As A Kid Scarred Her For Life, And She Recently Upset A Young Couple After Saying They Shouldn’t Allow Their Child In The Delivery Room

Have you ever been in a hospital room for a birth?

Some people think watching a baby being born right there in the delivery room is one of the most magical experiences in the world. Others think it’s traumatizing.

One woman has never been the same after watching her little brother being born as a kid. After advising a couple against having their older kid in the room while their new baby is born, she’s been accused of “ruining” their birth plan.

She’s 24-years-old and had a horrible experience witnessing the birth of her little brother when she was six years old.

“To be honest, I don’t remember anything except how horrific that memory is,” she said.

“My parents have apologized, and we have made peace with it. They thought it would be cute for me to see my brother first, [but] it wasn’t. They said sorry, and we moved on.”

All these years later, her family still doesn’t agree with her and thinks she’s “bonkers” for being so freaked out by what they thought was a beautiful moment. Meanwhile, she has remained vocally against small children being in a delivery room.

The subject came up recently at a party thrown by her aunt and uncle. A couple was there that she had never met before, and they talked about how they were expecting a baby.

Then, the couple mentioned they planned to have their first child in the delivery room to see their sibling being born.

