You Can’t Go Wrong With A Basic White Tank Top, And Here’s How You Can Style This

Summer is here, and so are all of the cute summer fits you’ve been waiting all year to break out. Whatever aesthetic your sense of style lies under, most can agree that you can’t go wrong with a basic white tank.

With numerous ways to style it, it’s definitely one of those staple pieces that everyone should have in their closet!

Pair It With A Silky Skirt

One of the greatest things about a basic piece, like the white tank, is that it can be dressed up or dressed down for whatever type of event you’ve got going on.

If you’re looking for a great outfit to wear out to dinner on vacation, try pairing your white tank with a long silk skirt. This adds a nice texture to your look and elevates it to something more elegant.

Long flowy skirts like this are perfect for summer outfits because they are still super breezy and comfortable to wear on those warm summer nights.

And if skirts aren’t your thing, but you still want to achieve a similar look, opt for some long flowy boho pants instead. Another great thing about the white tank is that it will pair perfectly with any color or pattern imaginable!

Dress It Up With A Button-Down

If you’re looking for another way to celebrate the classic white tank, try pairing it with an open button-down shirt and a pair of trousers or slacks.

