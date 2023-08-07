A Guy She Was Dating For 6 Weeks Told Her That He Didn’t Want To Have Feelings For Her, But He Did Want Her To Meet His Family

When a guy introduces you to his family and close friends, it’s a major relationship milestone. Usually, that’s a sign he really likes you and is ready to take things to the next level.

But apparently, there are some instances where a guy introduces you to his loved ones just because he can.

A TikTok user named Ashley Hamilton (@msashleyhamilton) is detailing a peculiar incident in which a guy she had been dating for six weeks told her that he didn’t want to have feelings for her, but he did want her to meet his family.

A couple of years ago, she started seeing this guy. She considered their relationship to be pretty casual since they had only been dating for a short time and didn’t know each other very well.

Then, one day, he suggested that they travel to San Diego together to visit his family. They talked about making the trip with a group of friends, but in the end, it turned out to be just him and Ashley.

On the morning they planned to leave, they were finishing up with the packing when he suddenly made a bizarre statement.

He informed Ashley that he didn’t really want to have feelings for her, but she was still more than welcome to go to San Diego with him to meet his family.

After they had been driving for about fifteen minutes, he asked her why she was being so quiet and pointed out that she seemed to be acting weirdly.

In her video, Ashley was incredulous about how he could possibly have the audacity to question why she was behaving weirdly. It should’ve been completely obvious!

