He No Longer Wants To Go To His Stepbrother’s Wedding Because He’s So Hurt And Upset That His Stepbrother Grew Closer To His Fiancée’s Brother Than He’s Ever Been With Him

This 18-year-old man has an older stepbrother named Eric, 27. His mom married Eric’s dad 13 years ago.

He and Eric have never had a close relationship, and he feels like that could be because of their 9-year age gap, because they are stepbrothers and not biological siblings, and also because they met when Eric was already a teenager and at a different point in his life than he was.

“Eric blamed his dad for his parents’ divorce. So, there was a lot against us being close, and Eric has made it clear we are *STEP*siblings only. That said, since meeting him, I have always looked up to Eric. When I was younger, I thought he was so cool, and I wanted to spend time with him and be like him. I have always wanted to be closer; it’s just a one-way street,” he shared.

This fall, Eric is getting married.

“His soon-to-be wife has a younger brother, Jake, who is the same age as me,” he said.

This weekend, Eric and his fiancée had an engagement party, and he met Jake for the first time, who was really kind. However, it turned out that Jake was asked to be a groomsman at the wedding, but he wasn’t asked to be a part of the wedding party.

At first, even though he was upset, he reasoned that maybe Eric’s fiancée has a closer relationship with Jake than he has with Eric. Unfortunately, he soon found more upsetting information.

“Jake added me on Instagram after meeting, and I’ve now been able to see just how close he and Eric are. Eric and his fiancée surprised Jake for his birthday with a trip. Eric went to Jake’s graduation (it was too expensive to come to my graduation, but I guess Jake was worth the ticket). Eric’s even been to some of Jake’s soccer games,” he continued.

Then, when he read through the captions on the photos of Jake and Eric together, he felt like it was confirmation that Jake and Eric had a close bond.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.